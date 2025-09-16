Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Wide Receiver Isaiah Hodgins to Bolster Roster

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially signing wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, according to reports. This move comes as the team seeks to enhance its receiver depth ahead of its upcoming games.

Hodgins, 26, is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Oregon State, where he had a standout career with 2,322 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns across three seasons.

After being drafted, Hodgins faced challenges during his rookie season due to injuries, which kept him sidelined. Over parts of the next two seasons, he spent time on and off the Bills’ practice squad, appearing in just a handful of games. In November 2022, he was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants, where he had a notable impact, including four touchdowns and 351 yards over the final games of the 2022 season.

In 2023, Hodgins played all 17 games for the Giants, contributing three touchdowns and 230 receiving yards. However, he did not see significant playing time in 2024 before signing a reserve/futures contract with the San Francisco 49ers, only to be released during roster cuts in August.

The Steelers’ need for additional receiver options became more pressing after trading receiver Calvin Austin III to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this year. Hodgins joins a receiving corps that includes DK Metcalf and Scotty Miller.

“It’s exciting to be part of a new team,” Hodgins said after learning of his signing. “I’m ready to contribute and help the Steelers make a strong push this season.”

The Steelers will need to make a corresponding roster move to finalize Hodgins’ signing, possibly placing defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk on injured reserve. The team is expected to announce the details of the move soon.