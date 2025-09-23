San Diego, CA – September 16, 2025: The San Diego Padres are charging toward a playoff spot under Manager Mike Shildt, thanks in part to key contributions from newcomers Nick Pivetta and Gavin Sheets.

With recent victories against the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox, the Padres have positioned themselves for a postseason berth this weekend. President of Baseball Operations and General Manager AJ Preller crafted a competitive roster that has shown its strength as the season comes to a close.

Pivetta, who joined the Padres late in the offseason, has emerged as one of the most reliable starters in the rotation. Boasting a record of 13-5 and a 2.73 ERA over 29 starts, he has logged 171.1 innings and struck out 180 batters. Many fans speculate he could be the Game 1 starter in the Wild Card round.

On the other hand, Sheets was brought on board via a minor league contract during Spring Training and quickly made his mark. Despite being sidelined by recent additions to the roster, he fought hard to reclaim his place in the lineup. With a .263 batting average, 19 home runs, and 66 RBI in 133 games this season, Sheets has set new career highs.

Another significant addition, Ramón Laureano, joined the Padres from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline. In just 41 games with the Padres, he has delivered 43 hits, including eight home runs, and has showcased his defensive skills in left field with a number of impressive plays.

Preller also brought in several other players such as Ryan O’Hearn, Mason Miller, and José Iglesias. However, Pivetta, Sheets, and Laureano remain the standout contributors as the Padres look to secure their playoff future. ‘Each one of them brings different strengths, and together they are helping push us forward,’ said Preller.

As the regular season draws to a close, the Friar Faithful are eager to see if these key additions will lead to postseason success.