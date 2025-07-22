Business
Pizza Hut Extends Popular $2 Personal Pan Pizza Deal
PLANO, Texas — Pizza Hut announced it is extending a popular promotion offering $2 personal pan pizzas every Tuesday.
This deal began on July 8 and will now continue through the end of July and into August. Although an exact end date was not provided, customers can enjoy the discount for the foreseeable future.
Each Tuesday, customers can purchase a one-topping personal pan pizza for just $2. Additional toppings are available for 69 cents each, with cheese costing an extra 50 cents. There is a limit of four pizzas per order, and the deal is exclusively for pickup.
Melissa Friebe, Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer, stated that the offer has been successful. “The response from customers has been nothing short of incredible,” Friebe told USA Today, noting that many locations are selling out of personal pan pizzas due to the promotion.
The deal is available nationwide at participating Pizza Hut restaurants, and customers can place their orders in-store, through the Pizza Hut app, or online. No additional purchase is required to take advantage of this sale.
Recent Posts
- Detective Meachum Faces Terminal Illness in Countdown’s Latest Episode
- Cristopher Sánchez Dominates as Phillies Beat Red Sox 4-1
- Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice
- Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win