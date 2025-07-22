Pizza Hut Extends Popular $2 Personal Pan Pizza Deal

PLANO, Texas — Pizza Hut announced it is extending a popular promotion offering $2 personal pan pizzas every Tuesday.

This deal began on July 8 and will now continue through the end of July and into August. Although an exact end date was not provided, customers can enjoy the discount for the foreseeable future.

Each Tuesday, customers can purchase a one-topping personal pan pizza for just $2. Additional toppings are available for 69 cents each, with cheese costing an extra 50 cents. There is a limit of four pizzas per order, and the deal is exclusively for pickup.

Melissa Friebe, Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer, stated that the offer has been successful. “The response from customers has been nothing short of incredible,” Friebe told USA Today, noting that many locations are selling out of personal pan pizzas due to the promotion.

The deal is available nationwide at participating Pizza Hut restaurants, and customers can place their orders in-store, through the Pizza Hut app, or online. No additional purchase is required to take advantage of this sale.