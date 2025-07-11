Health
Plague Death in Flagstaff Raises Health Concerns
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Health officials in Arizona have confirmed a death due to the plague, following a patient arriving at Flagstaff Medical Center with symptoms earlier in the day.
The individual tested positive for Yersinia pestis, the bacteria responsible for the disease. According to Northern Arizona Healthcare, the patient died on the same day they presented symptoms.
Earlier this week, the Coconino County Health Department reported a concerning die-off of prairie dogs in the area northeast of Flagstaff, which may indicate an outbreak of the plague. Prairie dogs are an important species in the ecosystem but are also considered indicators of disease.
“When we see a die-off of prairie dogs, it tells us that something else is going on. This usually indicates a potential plague problem,” Eve Wolters, deputy director of Coconino Health and Human Services, stated.
The plague primarily spreads through flea bites from infected animals, according to health experts. The Cleveland Clinic notes that while plague is rare today, with only about 1,000 to 2,000 cases worldwide annually, it poses serious health risks if untreated.
Symptoms might include fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes. The clinic emphasizes the importance of seeking treatment immediately, as antibiotics are most effective within the first 24 hours of symptom onset.
This is not the first plague case reported in Northern Arizona. The area saw five cases in 1996, resulting in one death, and there were additional confirmed cases in 2007 and as recently as 2014 and 2015, when fleas tested positive for the bacterium.
The county health department is actively monitoring the situation and working with local residents to prevent further spread. “It’s about awareness rather than fear. Educating the public can lead to better outcomes,” Wolters added.
Recent Posts
- Plague Death in Flagstaff Raises Health Concerns
- R&A Unveils Spidercam for Historic Open Championship at Portrush
- Levi’s Boosts Earnings Outlook Amid Tariff Challenges
- Sightings of Wild Cat Spark Alarm in Rochester Community
- Celebrities Celebrate Birthdays on July 11 Including Sela Ward and Lil’ Kim
- 11-Year-Old’s Dance on Boat Sparks Global Cultural Phenomenon
- Supreme Court May Reconsider Key Voting Rights Act Protections
- NIPSCO Receives Approval for 16.75% Electric Rate Increase
- Grok 4 AI Chatbot Raises Concerns Over Elon Musk’s Influence
- Trump Threatens Canada with Tariffs Amid Escalating Trade Tensions
- Trade Deadline Approaches: Teams Seek Key Players to Boost Playoff Chances
- Stars Shine Bright at Premieres and Events This Week
- Trump Media Files For Third Crypto ETF Amid Market Changes
- NYT Strands Puzzle Hints and Spangram for July 11
- Cincinnati Reds Eye All-Star Steven Kwan Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Dennis Quaid Shares Personal Flood Experience on Fox News
- Mardy Fish Prepares to Defend Title at American Century Championship
- AI Adoption Rises, Boosting Tech Stocks and Market Optimism
- South Korea Faces Hong Kong in EAFF E-1 Championship Showdown
- WWE Weekend Events Criticized for Lack of Attention and Care