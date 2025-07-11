Plague Death in Flagstaff Raises Health Concerns

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Health officials in Arizona have confirmed a death due to the plague, following a patient arriving at Flagstaff Medical Center with symptoms earlier in the day.

The individual tested positive for Yersinia pestis, the bacteria responsible for the disease. According to Northern Arizona Healthcare, the patient died on the same day they presented symptoms.

Earlier this week, the Coconino County Health Department reported a concerning die-off of prairie dogs in the area northeast of Flagstaff, which may indicate an outbreak of the plague. Prairie dogs are an important species in the ecosystem but are also considered indicators of disease.

“When we see a die-off of prairie dogs, it tells us that something else is going on. This usually indicates a potential plague problem,” Eve Wolters, deputy director of Coconino Health and Human Services, stated.

The plague primarily spreads through flea bites from infected animals, according to health experts. The Cleveland Clinic notes that while plague is rare today, with only about 1,000 to 2,000 cases worldwide annually, it poses serious health risks if untreated.

Symptoms might include fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes. The clinic emphasizes the importance of seeking treatment immediately, as antibiotics are most effective within the first 24 hours of symptom onset.

This is not the first plague case reported in Northern Arizona. The area saw five cases in 1996, resulting in one death, and there were additional confirmed cases in 2007 and as recently as 2014 and 2015, when fleas tested positive for the bacterium.

The county health department is actively monitoring the situation and working with local residents to prevent further spread. “It’s about awareness rather than fear. Educating the public can lead to better outcomes,” Wolters added.