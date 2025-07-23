Planning for the 2026 Total Solar Eclipse: What You Need to Know

GREENLAND, ICELAND, SPAIN — On Aug. 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will be visible across parts of the Northern Hemisphere, with totality occurring in Greenland, Iceland, and Spain. This rare event occurs when the moon completely obscures the sun, a phenomenon that lasts only a few minutes but requires extensive planning to witness optimally.

Experts highlight that to experience totality, observers must be located along a narrow path. Areas in eastern Greenland, particularly Scoresby Sund, will be a prime viewing spot, likely accessible via cruise ships. In Iceland, only the west coast will be in the path of totality. Meanwhile, Spain’s path narrowly bypasses major cities like Madrid and Barcelona but travels through some of the country’s picturesque rural areas.

According to seasoned eclipse chaser Jay Anderson, “The prospects are better on land than over the ocean.” He notes that while cruise ships may face difficulties due to unpredictable weather, northern Spain and the Mediterranean have higher chances for clear skies.

For those heading to Iceland, Sævar, an eclipse expert, warns of potential traffic issues as locals might rush to prime viewing spots. He advises travelers to arrive early on the day of the eclipse to secure good views.

Weather patterns in Iceland can be tricky. “If you don’t like the weather, just wait five minutes, and it’ll change completely,” Sævar added. Local forecasts suggest that there will likely be clear pockets in the sky on the day of the eclipse, allowing for good viewing opportunities.

Spain also presents challenges with terrain that might obstruct views of the eclipse. As noted by astronomer Temprano Mesonero, “The path of totality cuts through mountainous regions, which pose a risk of blocking the eclipse.” Observers are encouraged to choose their locations wisely to avoid obstacles like hills and valleys.

Experts agree on three strategies for successful viewing: plan ahead, check the weather forecasts, and remain mobile. Traveling through Spain provides ample opportunity for exploring local culture along with witnessing the eclipse.

Following this eclipse in 2026, another opportunity will arise just one lunar year later, on Aug. 2, 2027, when another total solar eclipse crosses over several countries, including Spain.