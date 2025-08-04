U.S. Plans $15,000 Bonds for Some Tourist and Business Visas

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department will launch a pilot program that could require foreign nationals from certain countries to pay bonds up to $15,000 for tourist and business visas. The program aims to curb visa overstays and is set to start on August 20.

The bonds will be mandatory for travelers from countries identified as having high overstay rates and deficient document security. The department has not specified which countries will be affected but plans to announce this information no less than 15 days before the program begins.

This initiative revives a similar policy proposed under the Trump administration in 2020, which was not implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That plan sought to impose bonds exclusively on travelers from over two dozen countries with significant overstay rates.

The new pilot program is described as a way to assess the feasibility of processing and returning these bonds. The bonds would be refunded when the visa holder departs the U.S., becomes a citizen, or in the event of death, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

According to a State Department announcement, the program is expected to raise around $20 million over its duration. The program will not apply to citizens from nations participating in the Visa Waiver Program, which permits temporary visits from over 40 countries without a visa.

This new requirement may deter travel from international tourists, who contribute significantly to the U.S. economy. Experts, including Alex Nowrasteh from the Cato Institute, warn that the bond could act as a barrier for many potential visitors, ultimately impacting the travel industry.

The bonds serve as a diplomatic tool, encouraging governments to take action to ensure their citizens adhere to visa conditions. However, the effectiveness of this strategy remains to be seen, with previous proposals not materializing.

The pilot program aims to encourage compliance with visa terms amid increasing concerns about national security and public safety.

This fresh move comes amid a broader push by the Trump administration to tighten immigration policies, which include stricter requirements for visa renewals and additional vetting processes for applicants. The outcome of this pilot could shape future visa policies, depending on its success in meeting its stated objectives.