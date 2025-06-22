UK Plans Charter Flights for Nationals Stranded in Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

LONDON, UK – The United Kingdom is working to arrange charter flights for British nationals stranded in Israel as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues. Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced on Friday that flights from Tel Aviv airport will commence once Israeli airspace reopens.

Lammy confirmed that the British government is collaborating with Israeli authorities to evaluate the demand for flights out of Tel Aviv. Currently, Israeli airspace is closed due to intense military confrontations with Iran, which began last week when Israel launched strikes against Iranian military and nuclear sites in a bid to thwart nuclear weapon development.

As the situation evolves, Lammy advised British nationals wishing to return home from Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories to register by providing their email address and UK passport number. This registration is essential for receiving guidance on the charter flights.

“The UK will provide charter flights for British nationals from Tel Aviv when airspace reopens. Register your presence to receive further guidance,” Lammy stated. The Foreign Office specified that these flights will only be available for individuals holding a UK passport.

While the air routes remain unutilized, land routes out of Israel are still operational. UK officials are stationed at border crossings to assist nationals exiting the country, including transportation to nearby airports.

In light of escalating tensions, the UK has temporarily withdrawn families of staff from its embassy in Tel Aviv and consulate in Jerusalem as a precautionary measure. Despite the withdrawal, UK diplomatic staff will continue to operate remotely and provide support to citizens seeking assistance.

The ongoing discussions between Lammy and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva are crucial for establishing a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, which has resulted in significant casualties. Lammy indicated that a window for diplomacy opens within the next two weeks.

Since the conflict erupted on June 13, over 24 individuals in Israel have lost their lives, and hundreds more have been injured. In Iran, reports suggest that around 657 individuals, including civilians, have been killed, with thousands more wounded.

As several other countries initiate evacuation efforts, Australia has planned to repatriate approximately 2,700 nationals from both Iran and Israel. China is also evacuating its citizens, while India and Japan prepare their own evacuation measures.

In this turbulent atmosphere, the UK government’s proactive response aims to ensure the safety and secure return of its citizens targeted amid rising tensions in the region.