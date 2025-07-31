Entertainment
Plants vs. Zombies Replanted Set for October Release
LOS ANGELES, California — A popular tower defense game, Plants vs. Zombies, is making a comeback with a new title, Plants vs. Zombies Replanted. According to a report from a notable leaker, the game will be a “completely reworked version” and is set to release on October 23, 2025.
The leaker, who operates under the name billbil-kun, suggests that an official announcement is expected within the next month. The game will be available on multiple platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.
As for pricing, Dealabs Magazine reports that the game will cost €19.99, which is approximately $23.17. If this price holds true, players can expect to pay between $19.99 and $24.99 for the game.
The Plants vs. Zombies franchise has evolved since its original release in 2009, branching out into various genres. The first game was a tower defense title that gained critical acclaim, winning several awards. Its success led to spin-offs like Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare and the digital card game, Plants vs. Zombies Heroes.
In recent years, the franchise has continued to attract players, with the most recent release, Plants vs. Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia, for mobile devices in 2024. Given the history and popularity of the first game, revisiting this title seems a strategic move for Electronic Arts (EA).
The original game received positive feedback, earning an average score of 87 from critics across 41 reviews. It was praised for its engaging gameplay and creativity, making it a staple in many gamers’ collections.
