Plaqueboymax Leaves FaZe Clan, Teases New Creative Movement

Los Angeles, CA — Maxwell “Plaqueboymax,” a popular Twitch streamer, announced his departure from FaZe Clan in a heartfelt YouTube video on August 5, shocking fans and followers. The 22-year-old expressed his excitement for future projects, specifically his new creative movement called 5$TAR.

Plaqueboymax confirmed his exit from FaZe while sitting in what he described as a “white room.” In the video titled “i left faze clan,” he addressed the rumors about his departure, stating, “Yes, I am leaving FaZe. Like I just said, I can’t fully go into depth why I’m leaving FaZe. But I am leaving.”

Though he did not provide specific reasons for his departure, Plaqueboymax apologized for keeping fans in the dark. “I know that’s probably hitting y’all like ‘what the f***?’ outta nowhere… But it’s some s**t that was sitting with me for a little that I really had to battle in my head,” he shared.

Turning the focus to his future, he spoke passionately about 5$TAR, expressing his determination to make it a significant venture. “I am ready to, you know, embark on my own journey and work the hardest I ever have in my career… to make 5$TAR the biggest s*t possible,” he said.

This announcement comes during a significant transition period for FaZe Clan, which has experienced several key departures. Just days before Plaqueboymax’s exit, long-time member Richard “Banks” Bengston also stepped down amid controversy linked to cryptocurrency issues. Although Plaqueboymax clarified that his decision was unrelated, the timing raises questions about the organization’s future.

For now, Plaqueboymax appears committed to his new path, preferring to keep the spotlight on his aspirations and dedicated fanbase. As speculation continues, fans eagerly await what’s next for the streamer.