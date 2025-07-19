Platense Hosts Vélez Sarsfield in Thrilling Liga Profesional Clash

Vicente López, Argentina – Platense will face Vélez Sarsfield on Saturday, July 19, at 6:45 PM in the second matchday of Zone B in the Liga Profesional. The match will take place at the Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López, with Hernán Mastrángelo officiating the game.

Platense, led by Cristian González, is hoping to bounce back after losing 3-1 to River Plate in their opening match. The team, which won the Torneo Apertura, has already secured a spot in the 2025 Copa Libertadores but seeks to continue their winning momentum from the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, Vélez Sarsfield, under the direction of Guillermo Barros Schelotto, started the season strong by defeating Tigre 2-1 at their home ground, the Estadio José Amalfitani. With a desperate need to gain points, Vélez currently stands just 8 points clear of the relegation zone after a disappointing first half of the season.

Fans in Argentina can watch the match live on TNT Sports Premium or stream it through Pack Fútbol available on Flow, Directv GO, and Telecentro Play. For those wishing to follow live updates, they can also check various sports news platforms.

Platense’s probable lineup includes Juan Pablo Cozzani; Juan Saborido, Ignacio Vázquez, Gonzalo Goñi, Oscar Salomón, Tomás Silva; Guido Mainero, Leonel Picco, Franco Zapiola; Ronaldo Martínez, Nicolás Orsini. Vélez will likely field Tomás Marchiori; Jano Gordon, Emanuel Mammana, Lisando Magallán or Aaron Quiros, Elías Gómez; Agustín Bouzat, Claudio Baeza; Imanol Machuca, Tomás Galván, Maher Carriz; Braian Romero.