Sports
Platense and Motagua Clash in Liga Nacional Opening Match
Puerto Cortés, Honduras — Platense and Motagua will kick off the 10th round of the 2025 Liga Nacional de Honduras on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. The match is set to be played at the Olympic Stadium, serving as Platense’s final home game outside of Puerto Cortés before returning to their city for their next match against Juticalpa FC in round 12.
Both teams enter the match with high expectations. Platense aims to secure a crucial win as they strive to improve their standing in the league. Meanwhile, Motagua comes prepared, hoping to build on their recent performances.
The starting lineups for both teams include notable players. For Motagua, goalkeeper Marlon Licona leads the defense along with Luis Santamaría and Marcelo Santos. The midfield features Denis Meléndez and Jorge Serrano, while Mathías Vázquez plays an important role in the attack.
Platense counters with goalkeeper Jesús Orobio and a strong defensive lineup that includes Brandon Santos and Rubén García. Key players like Carlos Pérez and Erick Puerto will look to make significant contributions to the match outcome.
Football fans can look forward to an exciting contest as Platense and Motagua face off in what promises to be a highlight of the Liga Nacional season.
