Platonic Explores Friendship Without Romance in New Series

LOS ANGELES, CA – The new Apple TV+ series, “Platonic,” features the unique friendship between Sylvia and Will, played by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen. Premiering Wednesday, the show explores their bond as they reunite in their 40s, navigating life’s challenges without romantic complications.

Sylvia and Will are old college friends who share a strong connection but are not interested in becoming romantically involved. Still, Sylvia often meddles in Will’s dating life, leading to entertaining and relatable dilemmas. Unlike typical portrayals of male/female friendships on screen, this series highlights the importance of deep understanding and support without sexual tension.

In the first episode, Will, who is engaged, admits to having a crush on a young woman. Sylvia is horrified and reluctantly takes on the role of a wingwoman, balancing loyalty to her friend with feminist solidarity. “The thing about that girl in there that you have to remember is … she has a Deadpool tattoo. It’s terrible,” Sylvia quips, showcasing the humor that runs throughout the series.

Seth Rogen describes the on-screen chemistry with Byrne as “mysterious,” noting that sometimes two actors may have great chemistry with each other despite being just friends off-screen. “I’m very lucky in this situation where I have chemistry with someone I actually like,” he said in a recent interview.

“Platonic” is light-hearted yet full of observations about modern friendships, refusing to follow the traditional trope that platonic relationships between men and women lead to romance. Instead, it revels in the absurd, showcasing their comedic interactions.

The series is not only entertaining but also timely, as it questions the stereotypes surrounding friendship and relationships. The return of Sylvia, Will, and their quirky supporting characters, including Sylvia’s husband and their children, adds depth to the comedy.

As the series continues, audiences can expect further explorations of the complexities of friendship amidst engagement and social misunderstandings, painting a broader picture of what platonic love looks like in the modern age.