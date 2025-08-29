How to Play Destiny Rising on PC Using Emulators

Los Angeles, CA – Destiny Rising, a new mobile shooter set in the popular Destiny universe, offers fans a chance to play on PC as well as mobile devices. This free-to-play game allows players to experience an alternate timeline with familiar characters and new gameplay mechanics. For those who prefer PC gaming, this article provides a guide on how to download and play Destiny Rising using emulators.

The easiest way to start playing Destiny Rising on PC is by using the MuMuPlayer emulator, which is recommended by Bungie and offers a simple installation process. To get started, download the Destiny Rising MuMuPlayer installer directly from their website. After running the installer, follow the prompts to install the game, including agreeing to the user policy. Once it’s installed, MuMuPlayer will automatically launch the game.

On your first launch, the game might take a few minutes to load all necessary assets. Players will then reach the main menu where they can choose their login method. To reroll starting pulls, it’s best to select the Guest option, allowing players to begin without binding progress to an account.

Before diving into the game, it’s advisable to adjust settings within MuMuPlayer for optimal performance. Clicking on the three-dot menu in the upper right corner leads to the Device Settings. Here, users can select between rendering options, adjust RAM and CPU allocation, and set the appropriate display resolution and frame rate.

If you prefer a different control method, Destiny Rising supports both keyboard/mouse and controller options. To connect your devices, ensure they are in pairing mode. For PlayStation controllers, follow Bluetooth pairing instructions specific to your device. The same goes for Xbox controllers, while mice and keyboards typically require just a simple switch.

Published on August 28, 2025, Destiny Rising has already captured the interest of gamers. Featuring a gacha system for character collection and player housing, it includes long-awaited features like dual-wielding and more. Players looking for the best experience on PC are encouraged to use MuMuPlayer, as it comes pre-installed with the game, simplifying the process.