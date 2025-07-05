Player’s Future in Balance as European Clubs Show Interest

São Paulo, Brazil – A 25-year-old midfielder is weighing his options as clubs like West Ham, Porto, and Benfica express interest in signing him. He believes this is the perfect moment to make his move to Europe.

The player has set his sights on a transfer following a standout performance in recent matches. Currently, his release clause stands at a whopping €100 million, roughly R$638 million, which many see as excessive.

Intermediaries from Atlético de Madrid proposed an offer of €20 million, about R$127 million, but Palmeiras declined to engage in negotiations. Instead, the club is aiming for a transfer fee of €35 million, or R$223 million. That figure is considered feasible for top European teams.

The outcome of the ongoing World Cup could significantly impact Palmeiras’ decision on the player’s future. He began his professional career with Flamengo but struggled to make an impact and was loaned to Mazatlán in Mexico, where he suffered a serious knee injury.

After returning to Flamengo, where the Mexican club refused to pay a $1 million fee for him, he eventually joined Guarani on a free transfer. Palmeiras acquired 60% of his rights in 2022 for R$6 million. Coach Abel Ferreira wishes to retain the player, but the spotlight from the World Cup is drawing serious attention from European scouts.

With European journalists impressed by his performances, keeping him after the tournament in the U.S. may prove nearly impossible for Palmeiras.