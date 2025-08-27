Player Turns Young Jack into a Throwable Weapon in RDR2 Mod

LOS ANGELES, CA – A player of the popular video game Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) has created a comical mod that allows the character Arthur Morgan to use young Jack Marston as a throwable weapon. The mod introduces an amusing twist to the usually serious gameplay.

The player, known as Blurbs on YouTube, shared a clip on Reddit showcasing this outrageous modification. In the video, Arthur tosses young Jack at various foes, including outlaw gangs and wild bears. Blurbs replaced the Tomahawk weapon model with Jack, enabling players to “equip” him in the game’s throwable slot.

Adding to the humor, Blurbs also implemented ragdoll physics to Jack’s character. Instead of sticking to surfaces like a traditional weapon, Jack realistically tumbles when he hits an object, enhancing the comedic effect of the gameplay.

Blurbs is no novice in the modding world; he often creates quirky modifications based on viewer suggestions during his Twitch streams. He has previously made a mod that allows his chat to voice NPCs in Skyrim using Text-To-Speech and has turned serious cutscenes into comedic moments.

The Reddit clip is part of a longer video demonstrating various mods, including kickflipping horses and NPCs abducting Arthur. With Rockstar Games focusing on upcoming projects like Grand Theft Auto 6, the RDR2 modding community continues to keep interest in the game alive, showcasing creativity and humor.

As long as modders like Blurbs remain active, RDR2 is set to thrive with fresh content that entertains and delights players.