NC State Players Suspended for Season Opener Against ECU

RALEIGH, N.C. — NC State will start its 2025 football season without two key players due to suspensions stemming from their previous season’s Military Bowl loss against East Carolina University (ECU). The Wolfpack are set to kick off their season against ECU on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The suspensions come after a late-game brawl in the Military Bowl that resulted in eight players being ejected and overshadowed ECU’s 26-21 victory. Defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland and offensive lineman Val Erickson will serve their suspensions after their ejections in that match, impacting NC State’s lineup as they prepare for their season opener.

“Every loss as a coach sits on you, and you don’t get rid of it until you play again,” NC State coach Dave Doeren said, reflecting on the team’s last game. Entering his 13th season as head coach, Doeren emphasizes the importance of discipline, especially after the events in the Military Bowl.

East Carolina is also dealing with the fallout from that game, as offensive lineman Jayson Tarpeh, who was ejected in the same incident, will also sit out the game. “What happened after that game can’t happen and won’t happen,” Doeren stated, underscoring his commitment to maintaining standards.

NC State’s squad enters this season with high expectations despite last year’s setbacks. They feature returning players such as sophomore quarterback C.J. Bailey, who took over as starter last season following injuries, and skill position players like running back Hollywood Smothers and tight end Justin Joly. They will aim to build upon their recent performance, having recorded a 26-16 record in ACC play since 2020.

The historical rivalry with ECU adds pressure to the matchup, as NC State leads the series 19-14, but the Pirates won the most recent meeting. “That’s not the standard that’s on our team or our university,” said offensive lineman Anthony Carter Jr., highlighting the team’s commitment to a disciplined approach as they ready themselves to face a determined ECU.

Kicking off on a national broadcast via the ACC Network, NC State is looking to reclaim momentum in the rivalry this season amidst the lingering memories of last year’s brawl.