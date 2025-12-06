Players to Watch as NBA Trade Season Heats Up

NEW YORK, NY — With the NBA season in full swing, fantasy basketball managers are evaluating player performances in light of upcoming trades. Several players have shown potential for being solid pickups, while others have raised concerns.

Desmond Bane of the Orlando Magic, who struggled initially this season, has averaged 29 points in his last three games after a strong showing on Nov. 10. ‘He’s been a shining star,’ said a league analyst. Managers who made low-ball offers before his breakout are reaping the rewards now.

Meanwhile, Sacramento’s Keegan Murray has been a key player since his return from injury, averaging over 18 points and contributing in rebounds and steals. Despite a rough last game, his overall performance makes him a safe bet as the season progresses.

Notably, Zach Edey of the Indiana Pacers has recovered from early-season injuries, posting impressive stats including a recent 19-point, 15-rebound game. With Edey looking healthy, he could increase his value as a fantasy center.

In lighter news, Collin Gillespie of the Phoenix Suns has emerged as a reliable option, especially following Devin Booker’s absence. His recent performances, including a season-high 28 points, make him an attractive target for managers seeking to bolster their lineups.

However, not all news is positive. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to miss the next few weeks with a calf injury, casting doubt on his trade value. With uncertainty surrounding his future, now is a critical time for managers to reassess their strategies.

The league’s trade deadline is approaching, and it’s likely that some significant changes will occur. Managers should keep a close eye on player performances as they prepare for the upcoming trades. As highlighted above, some players are rising while others are falling, creating potential opportunities in fantasy leagues.