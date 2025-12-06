Sports
Players to Watch as NBA Trade Season Heats Up
NEW YORK, NY — With the NBA season in full swing, fantasy basketball managers are evaluating player performances in light of upcoming trades. Several players have shown potential for being solid pickups, while others have raised concerns.
Desmond Bane of the Orlando Magic, who struggled initially this season, has averaged 29 points in his last three games after a strong showing on Nov. 10. ‘He’s been a shining star,’ said a league analyst. Managers who made low-ball offers before his breakout are reaping the rewards now.
Meanwhile, Sacramento’s Keegan Murray has been a key player since his return from injury, averaging over 18 points and contributing in rebounds and steals. Despite a rough last game, his overall performance makes him a safe bet as the season progresses.
Notably, Zach Edey of the Indiana Pacers has recovered from early-season injuries, posting impressive stats including a recent 19-point, 15-rebound game. With Edey looking healthy, he could increase his value as a fantasy center.
In lighter news, Collin Gillespie of the Phoenix Suns has emerged as a reliable option, especially following Devin Booker’s absence. His recent performances, including a season-high 28 points, make him an attractive target for managers seeking to bolster their lineups.
However, not all news is positive. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to miss the next few weeks with a calf injury, casting doubt on his trade value. With uncertainty surrounding his future, now is a critical time for managers to reassess their strategies.
The league’s trade deadline is approaching, and it’s likely that some significant changes will occur. Managers should keep a close eye on player performances as they prepare for the upcoming trades. As highlighted above, some players are rising while others are falling, creating potential opportunities in fantasy leagues.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown