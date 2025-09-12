September Playoff Race Heats Up as Teams Scramble for Spots

NEW YORK, NY — As September rolls on, the 2025 Major League Baseball playoff race is becoming increasingly competitive. No team has yet secured a postseason berth, leaving multiple contenders vying for their place in October.

The San Francisco Giants are making headlines with their recent surge, having won 13 of their last 17 games. This winning streak has narrowed the gap in the National League wild-card race, positioning the Giants just two games behind the New York Mets for the third and final wild-card spot.

“Just a month ago, it looked like we were out of the race,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “But our players have stepped up.”

In the American League, the Texas Rangers are also in the hunt, now just 1½ games back of the Seattle Mariners for the final wild-card position. Despite having several star players sidelined due to injuries, the Rangers have managed to stay competitive.

Continuing the intensity of the playoff push, exciting division races are unfolding. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are still aiming to catch the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, while the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners battle for the AL West crown.

ESPN MLB experts ranked each team based on their performances this season and potential for the playoffs. The Milwaukee Brewers currently hold the top spot, thanks in part to a strong pitching rotation that has allowed them to dominate in recent matchups.

“Our pitching staff has really come together as we head towards the postseason,” Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes commented after a recent victory.

This dynamic season leaves fans and analysts alike curious about what the final weeks of regular-season play may bring. Teams like the Yankees, who recently bounced back to reclaim a spot near the top of the AL East, will need to maintain their focus if they hope to secure a playoff spot.

With many teams still in striking distance as the regular season nears its conclusion, every game counts in what is shaping up to be an unforgettable September in baseball.