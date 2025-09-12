Playoff Races Heat Up as September Unfolds in MLB

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As September unfolds, Major League Baseball‘s playoff picture is becoming clearer yet remains fluid. No team has secured a postseason berth, although several contenders boast over a 99% chance of making the playoffs.

The San Francisco Giants have closed the gap in the National League wild-card race, winning 13 of their last 17 games. They sit only two games back of the third wild-card spot, reversing earlier expectations that they were out of contention.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers are just 1½ games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final AL wild card, despite several key players sidelined by injuries. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are still in contention in the AL East, while the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are neck and neck in the AL West.

Pittsburgh‘s rookie pitcher Paul Skenes reached 203 strikeouts last night, further solidifying his status as an NL Cy Young front-runner. Manager Don Kelly removed him early to manage his workload in his first full season in the majors.

“I probably needed it, to be honest,” Skenes said after his team’s 82nd loss of the season, which guarantees another below-.500 year for the Pirates.

The Milwaukee Brewers faced a tough series loss against the Rangers but maintain a strong position with a five-and-a-half-game lead in the NL Central. Despite their recent struggles, manager Pat Murphy remains optimistic about their postseason outlook.

“I know that good things are coming,” said pitcher Freddy Peralta. “It’s just prepare for that.”

As the final weeks of the regular season approach, anticipation grows among teams and fans alike for the climactic playoff races ahead.