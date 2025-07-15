PlayStation 6 Could Rival High-End GPUs, Report Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Sony‘s next-generation console, the PlayStation 6, is generating buzz in the gaming community ahead of its official unveiling. Recent reports suggest that the PS6 may deliver performance nearly double that of the upcoming PS5 Pro, potentially matching the power of NVIDIA‘s RTX 4090 graphics card, known for its dominance in high-end gaming.

The speculation arises from a video by the tech channel “Moore’s Law is Dead,” which analyzes trends in the tech industry. According to the report, advancements in AMD’s future Zen 5 CPU and RDNA 5 GPU architectures could allow the PS6 to rival today’s advanced consumer GPUs.

The PS6 is expected to significantly upgrade its graphical capabilities. Rumors indicate it might include a custom APU, codenamed “Project Amethyst,” featuring up to 120 compute units. This is a substantial increase from the PS5’s 36 CUs, enabling enhanced visuals, including real-time ray tracing and native 4K gaming at 120 frames per second.

“With an RDNA 5 or later architecture, we could see two to three times the performance of the PS5 Pro,” a source in the video claimed. However, it is crucial to note that console architecture differs significantly from PC design, affecting how performance is measured.

Moreover, the PS6 is rumored to boast features that improve user experience, such as variable refresh rates and quicker storage, while retaining backward compatibility across four PlayStation console generations. This would allow gamers to enjoy titles from previous systems with enhancements.

Former PlayStation head Jim Ryan hinted that the PS6 might target a release around 2028, when newer GPUs like NVIDIA’s 6090 or 7090 would likely dominate the market. Reports indicate that Sony’s strategy is to emphasize hardware superiority in response to competitor Microsoft’s advancements in cloud gaming.

While the information remains speculative, the heightened performance expectations for the PS6 signal Sony’s ambition to reshape the console gaming landscape. Gamers are eager for further announcements that clarify the console’s capabilities and future direction.