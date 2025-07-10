PlayStation Plus Adds Cyberpunk 2077 and Twisted Metal Classics for July 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced exciting new additions to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for July 2025, featuring a lineup of titles that includes the much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077. The game is now available for subscribers as part of the 15th anniversary celebration of PlayStation Plus.

Cyberpunk 2077, developed by CD Projekt Red, invites players to dive into a vibrant, dystopian world as they take on the role of V, a mercenary seeking immortality. The game became available to PlayStation Plus members on July 9, 2025, while a 30% discount for the game’s expansion, Phantom Liberty, is offered exclusively to subscribers until July 23, 2025.

Alongside Cyberpunk 2077, PlayStation Plus users can look forward to a total of ten new titles announced for this month. Other notable additions include Twisted Metal 3 and Twisted Metal 4, which join the catalog on July 15. These classic demolition derby games promise intense vehicular mayhem as players battle in chaotic arenas.

The full lineup for July also includes a range of diverse games. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, an action RPG featuring ghost-hunting lovers set in 17th-century North America, and Risk of Rain 2, known for its cooperative gameplay and roguelike elements, are set to be available on July 15.

Moreover, the 90s-inspired crafting survival game, Abiotic Factor, launches a week later on July 22. This title allows players to engage with supernatural elements in an underground research facility alongside up to five of their friends.

Additional games like Bluey: The Videogame, Planet Zoo, and New World: Aeternum will also make their way into the catalog, enhancing the gaming offerings for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

For full details and to see the complete list of new titles joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, players can visit the PlayStation Store.