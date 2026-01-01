PlayStation Plus Announces Free Games for January 2026

San Mateo, California — Sony has unveiled the PlayStation Plus free games for January 2026, featuring the latest titles that subscribers can claim from January 6 through February 2. The lineup includes Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper.

Need for Speed Unbound, released in 2022, lets players experience thrilling street racing adventures in a vibrant world inspired by Lakeshore City, resembling Chicago. Both single-player and multiplayer modes challenge racers to evade police while building their reputation.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed revitalizes the 2010 Wii classic, bringing Mickey Mouse into the Wasteland, a realm filled with forgotten Disney characters. This remastered version enhances visuals and gameplay, integrating a storyline where Mickey must confront his brother, Oswald, to escape challenges in the Wasteland.

Core Keeper offers a unique blend of survival and exploration in a mining sandbox setting. Players can gather resources, craft tools, and build bases while uncovering secrets within vast caverns. This title supports multiplayer gameplay, making it accessible for up to eight players.

Subscribers also have until January 5 to claim games from December’s offerings, which include Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality Echo of Ada, and Neon White. Following recent trends, Sony will focus more on PS5 titles starting January 2026, phasing out additional PS4 offerings.

As PlayStation Plus shapes its future, January 2026 marks the beginning of an era emphasizing next-gen gaming experiences. Subscribers are encouraged to explore the new lineup, as these titles promise exciting gameplay opportunities.