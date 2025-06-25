Tech
PlayStation Plus Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Exciting Game Additions
San Mateo, California – PlayStation Plus is celebrating its 15th anniversary with exciting new games for its subscribers. Starting July 1, members can add Diablo IV, Jusant, and King of Fighters XV to their game library at no additional cost. This celebration marks a significant milestone for the subscription service, which first launched on June 29, 2010.
Nick Maguire, Vice President of Global Services at Sony Interactive Entertainment, expressed gratitude to fans for their continued support in a recent blog post. “We hope you can join us for a number of celebratory activities this summer to commemorate this incredible milestone,” he wrote.
Diablo IV offers a next-gen action RPG experience filled with dark storytelling and intense battles against evil. Players can embark on quests solo or with friends, exploring a beautifully crafted open world. The game features cross-play and many endgame activities such as trading and battling massive world bosses.
Meanwhile, King of Fighters XV revives classic fighting with new characters and a revamped combat system, while Jusant presents a meditative journey through a climbing puzzle game where players will unravel the mysteries of a tall tower.
The anniversary celebrations will also include a free online multiplayer weekend from June 28-29, allowing all PlayStation users to enjoy the online gaming experience regardless of their subscription status. Additional exclusive benefits, such as discounts on films through the Sony Pictures Core app and access to various game trials, are also available for Premium subscribers.
As the PlayStation Plus journey continues, over 500 games have been made available since the Monthly Games benefit debuted. Sony encourages players to visit the official PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Hub for more details on upcoming events and offers.
