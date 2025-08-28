September’s PlayStation Plus Games Include Psychonauts 2 and Stardew Valley

Santa Monica, California — Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the monthly lineup of games for PlayStation Plus, set to release on September 2, 2025. The lineup includes the critically acclaimed games Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder for subscribers.

Psychonauts 2, a platform-adventure game developed by Double Fine Productions, allows players to step into the shoes of Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a young psychic who joins a secret organization of psychic spies. The game features unique missions and customizable powers, as Raz navigates through various minds to thwart a dangerous threat from within the organization.

Fans of simulation games will find Stardew Valley appealing. In this beloved indie game, players inherit a farm and strive to restore the land amidst corporate challenges. With a range of activities from farming to community engagement, Stardew Valley offers a chance to escape into rural life.

The third title, Viewfinder, is a first-person puzzle game encouraging players to manipulate perspective using an instant camera. Players can reshape stunning environments to solve intricate puzzles, providing a fresh take on traditional gameplay mechanics.

Subscribers can download the three titles starting on September 2. Until then, they have the opportunity to add three games from August’s list: Lies of P, Day Z, and My Hero One’s Justice 2, which will be accessible until September 1.

PlayStation Plus Essential memberships not only offer this monthly game selection but also provide online multiplayer access and discounts on PlayStation Store purchases, available for $79.99 annually, $24.99 quarterly, or $9.99 monthly.