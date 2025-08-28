Entertainment
September’s PlayStation Plus Games Include Psychonauts 2 and Stardew Valley
Santa Monica, California — Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the monthly lineup of games for PlayStation Plus, set to release on September 2, 2025. The lineup includes the critically acclaimed games Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder for subscribers.
Psychonauts 2, a platform-adventure game developed by Double Fine Productions, allows players to step into the shoes of Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a young psychic who joins a secret organization of psychic spies. The game features unique missions and customizable powers, as Raz navigates through various minds to thwart a dangerous threat from within the organization.
Fans of simulation games will find Stardew Valley appealing. In this beloved indie game, players inherit a farm and strive to restore the land amidst corporate challenges. With a range of activities from farming to community engagement, Stardew Valley offers a chance to escape into rural life.
The third title, Viewfinder, is a first-person puzzle game encouraging players to manipulate perspective using an instant camera. Players can reshape stunning environments to solve intricate puzzles, providing a fresh take on traditional gameplay mechanics.
Subscribers can download the three titles starting on September 2. Until then, they have the opportunity to add three games from August’s list: Lies of P, Day Z, and My Hero One’s Justice 2, which will be accessible until September 1.
PlayStation Plus Essential memberships not only offer this monthly game selection but also provide online multiplayer access and discounts on PlayStation Store purchases, available for $79.99 annually, $24.99 quarterly, or $9.99 monthly.
Recent Posts
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis