Entertainment
PlayStation Plus August Games Include Lies of P, DayZ, My Hero One’s Justice 2
Tokyo, Japan – Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the lineup for PlayStation Plus games available starting August 5, 2025. Members can download three new titles, including the twisted Soulslike game Lies of P, survival game DayZ, and the 3D arena fighter My Hero One’s Justice 2.
Lies of P, inspired by the classic tale The Adventures of Pinocchio, allows players to navigate the grim city of Krat. As the puppet Pinocchio, players will search for the elusive Mr. Geppetto while battling killer puppets and using various weapons and special abilities. The game offers a unique mechanic where players must lie to influence their journey.
DayZ is a hardcore survival game where up to 60 players must endure in a post-apocalyptic world filled with infected zombies and hostile survivors. The game is known for its unforgiving nature, as players lose everything upon death, forcing them to start anew. DayZ revisits the iconic maps of Chernarus and Livonia, enhancing the survival experience.
My Hero One’s Justice 2 brings characters from the popular anime My Hero Academia to life in intense 1v1 battles. Players can utilize distinct Quirks of each character while competing in dynamic arenas. This title is a follow-up to the original, expanding on its predecessor’s mechanics and fan-favorite elements.
Additionally, as part of the ongoing 15th anniversary celebration of PlayStation Plus, subscribers will receive a special collection of avatars based on popular games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and Diablo IV. These avatars will be available at no extra charge from August 5.
PlayStation Plus members have until August 4 to claim the current month’s games, including Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant.
