PlayStation Plus September Lineup: Exciting Games Announced

San Mateo, California – Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for September 2025. Starting September 2, PlayStation Plus members can access the quirky platform-adventure game Psychonauts 2, the popular farming sim Stardew Valley, and the innovative puzzle game Viewfinder.

Psychonauts 2, developed by Double Fine Productions, follows Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a young psychic who has joined the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts. Players will navigate through fantastical levels, confront various foes, and uncover a conspiracy within the organization. As Raz, players will encounter unique missions and develop customizable psychic abilities.

In Stardew Valley, players are invited to manage their inherited farm and revitalize their community. Users begin with basic tools and a few coins, striving to grow crops and restore the local community center that has fallen into disrepair due to the corporate influence of Joja Corporation. The beloved indie game continues to engage audiences with its ongoing updates and depth.

Viewfinder is a first-person puzzle game that challenges players to manipulate reality through the lens of an instant camera. Players will solve complex puzzles by overlaying photographs with real-world landscapes, creating an immersive gameplay experience. The game has received praise for its creative mechanics and thought-provoking design.

Current PlayStation Plus subscribers have until September 1 to claim last month’s offerings, which include Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2. These titles will only be available for a limited time through the subscription service.

PlayStation Plus Essential, offering a range of benefits including monthly free games and cloud storage, costs $79.99 annually. The September lineup aims to provide engaging gameplay for both long-term fans and new players alike.