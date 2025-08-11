PlayStation 6 Release Timeline Leaked: Manufacturing Set for Mid-2027

LOS ANGELES, CA — Reports suggest that Sony‘s next gaming console, the PlayStation 6, could launch as early as late 2027. A prominent YouTuber shared information on manufacturing timelines and specifications during a recent video.

The YouTuber claims that the PS6 will begin manufacturing in mid-2027, allowing for a potential release during the 2027 holiday season or early 2028. Alongside the main console, a handheld version of the PS6 is also in the works, aimed at competing with devices like the Nintendo Switch 2.

Pricing for the PS6 is expected to be between $500 and $600. This is a strategic move by Sony to maintain affordability in the competitive gaming market. The handheld version might hit stores at a price point of $400 to $500. There are also hints about a possible cheaper alternative named the PS6S, which could retail for under $300.

Based on leaked specifications, the PS6 is rumored to feature advanced AMD processors. The YouTuber, known as Moore’s Law is Dead, indicated that the PS6 could offer performance three times that of the PS5, particularly in ray tracing capabilities. It would support backward compatibility with both PS4 and PS5 titles.

The main console, codenamed Orion, is reported to have an 8-core design with a power consumption of up to 160W. The handheld, referred to as Canis, will be less powerful, designed for efficient, portable gaming with a thermal envelope of only 15W.

Although these reports rely on earlier leaked documents and industry speculation, they reflect a growing excitement among gamers for the advancements expected in next-generation gaming. As of now, no official announcements have been made by Sony regarding the PS6 or its specs.