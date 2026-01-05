PlayStation 5 ROM Keys Leak Sparks Jailbreak Speculations

NEW YORK, NY — Allegations have emerged that the ROM keys for the PlayStation 5 have been leaked, raising concerns about potential jailbreaking of the consoles. This leak could allow hackers to decrypt and analyze the PS5’s bootloader.

The keys are reportedly unchangeable as they are directly embedded within the console’s APU hardware. Consequently, Sony’s only options to counter this issue would be to replace chips in future units, leaving existing consoles vulnerable to future exploits.

When a PS5 is powered on, its CPU runs a BootROM code secured by these ROM keys, which verify the bootloader’s validity. If the leaked keys are accurate, hackers could decrypt the bootloader and gain insights into the PS5’s boot system. Due to the hardware nature of the problem, Sony cannot simply issue a software update to prevent existing consoles from executing kernel-level exploits.

Despite the implications of the leak, it does not guarantee that jailbroken PS5s will immediately surface on the market. Various other security measures still exist, and hackers will need to navigate these barriers.

In a related matter, the PlayStation 4 game, Star Wars: Racer Revenge, is allegedly key to facilitating jailbreak efforts. Released in 2002 and reprinted for the PS4, the game has seen a surge in demand, with its prices skyrocketing.

Reports indicate that the game’s Hall of Fame feature contains a bug that allows code injection into the PS5, thereby assisting the jailbreak process. As of January 1, multiple copies of Racer Revenge were on sale, ranging from $180 to $364.50, a stark increase from previous prices.

Many sellers currently exploiting this newfound demand have listed copies for $300 or more on eBay. The limited availability of Racer Revenge, with only 8,500 copies produced, has further compounded its value.

Limited Run Games, the publisher behind the PS4 version, has not yet commented on the situation regarding their stock. As the potential ramifications of these exploits unfold, gamers and collectors are left to navigate this volatile environment.