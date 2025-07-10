PlayStation to Showcase Ghost of Yōtei Gameplay on July 10

LOS ANGELES, CA — PlayStation will present a special “State of Play” broadcast featuring gameplay from its highly anticipated game, Ghost of Yōtei, on July 10. The stream is set to go live at 2 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. ET, and will last nearly 20 minutes.

The broadcast will be hosted by Sucker Punch Productions‘ Creative Directors, Jason Connell and Nate Fox. They will discuss the game’s new protagonist, Atsu, who embarks on a quest for vengeance against a gang that destroyed her family. Viewers can expect to learn about Atsu’s new weapons, customizable journey options, and different modes available during gameplay.

The announcement of this special event comes less than 100 days before Ghost of Yōtei’s official release on October 2. This title serves as a sequel to the popular Ghost of Tsushima, which attracted a massive fan base upon its launch.

In the upcoming game, players will traverse the stunning landscapes of Japan while following Atsu as she seeks revenge against six notorious foes known as the Yōtei Six. Sucker Punch previously revealed that Atsu’s journey will not only feature conflict but also opportunities for personal growth and connection with others.

This week’s gameplay deep dive is part of Sony’s effort to maintain enthusiasm for its fall lineup of games. The last State of Play saw significant reveals regarding several other titles including a new fighting game by Arc System Works and updates about numerous fan-favorite franchises.

The livestream will be available on PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. Fans are eagerly awaiting further insights into the game before its highly-anticipated launch later this year.