PLDT Home Launches Innovative Always On Modem to Combat Internet Outages

MANILA, Philippines — Internet outages can feel like an eternity, especially when they interrupt important tasks. PLDT Home has introduced a game-changing solution called Always On, a hybrid modem designed to keep users connected even during disruptions.

The Always On modem combines fiber and LTE technology, featuring an automatic switchover system. If the fiber connection drops, the modem seamlessly switches to unlimited LTE, requiring no manual setup or frustrating prompts. Once the fiber connection is restored, it automatically reverts back to fiber without any hassle.

“We want our customers to stay connected without the stress of outages,” said a PLDT spokesperson. “Always On not only acts as a backup but does so intelligently, allowing users to focus on their digital activities.”

The modem is powered by WiFi 6 technology, delivering speeds of up to 1 Gbps, depending on the plan selected. This allows multiple devices to connect simultaneously without sacrificing performance, making it ideal for households with varying internet needs.

However, PLDT Home Always On does more than just maintain connectivity. In the event a user relies on the LTE backup for 30 minutes, the modem automatically generates a fault ticket, eliminating the need for customers to navigate through customer service wait times.

PLDT recognizes that internet disruptions often occur due to factors beyond anyone’s control. Weather-related issues are a prime concern in the Philippines, where about 20 tropical cyclones pass through each year. Damage from strong winds and flooding can impact fiber infrastructure significantly.

Additionally, cable theft poses another obstacle. Telco reports indicate that over 60% of cable theft incidents occur in Metro Manila, disrupting entire neighborhoods and affecting businesses and schools. The Always On modem makes sure internet access remains uninterrupted while repairs are underway.

Moreover, even small creatures can cause big problems. Rodents, such as squirrels, have been known to chew through fiber cables, leading to outages that take time to detect. With an LTE backup, users will still have access to the internet during repairs.

Roadworks often present another challenge, as construction can accidentally damage underground cables. The Always On modem ensures a continued connection while the necessary repairs are conducted.

PPLDT Home Always On is marketed as more than just an internet backup solution. It’s designed for today’s fast-paced world where connectivity is crucial, providing peace of mind amid unexpected outages.