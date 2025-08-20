Pleasant Weather Today in Pittsburgh Before Rain Returns Tonight

PITTSBURGH, PA — Residents in Pittsburgh can expect a pleasant day today with warm temperatures before rain returns to the forecast this evening. Highs are anticipated to reach around 87 degrees, with the warm weather continuing into the weekend.

As summer begins to show signs of winding down, store shelves are already buzzing with pumpkin spice products, signaling the coming changes of the season. Schools are preparing to welcome students back this week, prompting many to enjoy the remaining days of summer.

Today promises plenty of sunshine, though rain will likely develop overnight, especially along Interstate 80 where totals may reach nearly an inch. In Pittsburgh, the expectation is for more modest amounts, generally around a fifth of an inch.

The best chance for rain in the city is expected just before and during the morning rush on Wednesday, with light drizzle and scattered rain likely through the rest of the day and into Thursday morning. Temperatures are projected to dip slightly, with a Wednesday high around 83 degrees.

Looking ahead, a cold front is set to sweep through, bringing cooler air that could result in mid to low 70s for the following Monday through Wednesday, with morning lows potentially dipping into the 40s.

Ron Smiley, a local meteorologist who joined KDKA in June 2015, continues to provide updates on the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania, ensuring residents are prepared for the shift in conditions.