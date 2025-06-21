Pleasanton Fair Highlights Second Weekend Events and School Board Search

Pleasanton, California – The 2025 Alameda County Fair is entering its second weekend at the Pleasanton fairgrounds, featuring a lineup of concerts and activities. This weekend’s performers include Sugar Ray on Friday, Twist on Taylor on Saturday, and Mi Banda El Mexicano on Sunday. Next week, fans can look forward to Too $hort on Wednesday and Tower of Power on Thursday.

In addition to concerts, the fair is hosting tractor pulls and offering hot air balloon rides through Sunday. Fiesta at the Fair is also scheduled for Sunday. For a full schedule of events, visitors can check annual.alamedacountyfair.com.

Meanwhile, the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) continues its search for a permanent superintendent. The board met in closed session four times last week but has not yet announced a new hire. These meetings followed several private discussions in May and early June, when the board had been set to select a candidate and finalize a contract at the June 5 meeting, which was canceled just days prior.

PUSD hopes to have a new superintendent in place before the 2025-26 academic year begins. The board previously selected Maurice Ghysels as interim superintendent after former superintendent David Haglund announced his retirement on April 22, 2024.

This weekend also marks a special opportunity with the Niles Canyon Railway offering roundtrip train rides headed east for the second consecutive weekend. The journeys will depart from Sunol Station at 11 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, traveling to the newly completed Happy Valley Bridge in Pleasanton before returning to Sunol. Passengers will not be able to disembark at Happy Valley.

In Livermore, the Livermore Citywide Garage Sale is set for Saturday, welcoming residents and treasure hunters from around the Bay Area. Residents have registered to participate and will open their homes to encourage sustainable decluttering. The sale runs from 8 a.m. to noon, and maps of participating locations are available online at www.livermoreca.gov/garagesale.