Plein Air Smokies to Showcase Local Artists and Celebrate the Great Smoky Mountains

The Plein Air Smokies event is scheduled to take place in Great Smoky Mountains National Park from September 21 to September 28. Organized by Friends of the Smokies, this annual event brings together nearly two dozen established artists who will create unique paintings that capture the scenic beauty of the Smokies.

Throughout the week, participating artists will venture to various picturesque locations within the park to paint landscapes. The artworks produced during the event will then be available for purchase on September 27 and 28 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Over the past two years, Plein Air Smokies has successfully raised more than $160,000 to support the park.

In addition to showcasing professional artwork, Plein Air Smokies offers local students from two nearby schools the chance to learn from these professional artists. Selected students will spend a day in the park, where they will create their own pieces with guidance on outdoor painting techniques.

“This event celebrates the longstanding tradition of artists capturing and sharing the beauty of the Smokies,” stated Dana Soehn, president and CEO of Friends of the Smokies. She emphasized the importance of artwork in helping people establish meaningful connections to the national park.

The artwork will be first available for purchase at the Collectors Soiree, which will be held on September 27 at Regas Square Events in downtown Knoxville. Tickets for this fundraiser can be obtained from the Plein Air Smokies website. On September 28, any remaining artworks will be open for public purchase at Regas Square Events.

On the morning of September 28, the event will feature a Quick Draw contest, which is open for anyone to enter. Artists interested in participating must register online and pay a $30 entry fee before September 20. Upon arrival, competing artists will check in at the Market Square stage and will have until 11 a.m. to paint their selected location in downtown Knoxville. The judges will evaluate the artwork at 11:30 a.m., with prizes announced at noon. Art created during the Quick Draw will also be available for purchase.

A noteworthy prize for the Quick Draw competition includes an invitation for the winner to participate as one of the Plein Air Smokies artists in 2025.