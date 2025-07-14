Plug Power Secures New Contract, Shares Spike Despite Struggles

ALBANY, N.Y. – Shares of Plug Power surged by 17.5% this week, recovering from a slump as the company announced a crucial new contract that will enhance its cash flows. The stock price rose from last Thursday’s close, coinciding with a favorable market trend for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100.

This multiyear contract extends Plug Power’s partnership with a key supplier, providing hydrogen fuel at a reduced rate through 2030. The arrangement is vital for the company’s recovery, which has seen its financial health suffer due to declining sales.

Plug Power’s CEO, Andy Marsh, pointed to recent legislation, affectionately termed President Trump‘s One Big Beautiful Bill, as instrumental in securing the advantageous terms. The company stated in a press release that the legislation offers strong support for market growth, emphasizing the role of U.S.-based industrial partnerships in advancing a domestic hydrogen economy.

Despite this positive news, Plug Power’s financials remain concerning. The company’s sales have decreased over time, leaving it in a precarious position. Industry experts advise that Plug Power might be a high-risk investment opportunity, cautioning most investors to be wary.

In recent trading, stocks of Plug Power were recorded at $1.61 per share as of July 11, 2025, down 3.87% from the previous session. Investors are eagerly watching to see if this partnership can indeed stabilize the company’s financial outlook.