Pluribus Episode 5 Features Unexpected Cameos and Dramatic Twists

LOS ANGELES, CA — The fifth episode of the series Pluribus, titled ‘Got Milk,’ has taken unexpected turns, showcasing dramatic implications of character actions. Directed by Gordon Smith, this episode marks the first time Smith directed a script he did not write, demonstrating his versatility in storytelling.

In the previous episodes, character Carol Sturka, played by Rhea Seehorn, engages in morally questionable behavior that challenges traditional heroism. After mishandling a hand grenade, her friend Zosia is injured and ends up hospitalized. Despite this, the collective hive mind of the Joined continues to support Carol, showcasing a unique perspective on loyalty and friendship amidst chaos.

Episode four saw Carol attempting to extract information from Zosia about reversing a collective joining using a truth serum, leading to disastrous results. Zosia suffers cardiac arrest, highlighting the grave consequences of Carol’s decisions.

In the latest episode, Smith captures the fallout from Carol’s reckless actions through various cinematic techniques, including a dramatic panoramic shot of Albuquerque‘s freeway. Carol’s interactions with the Joined take a peculiar twist, as her calls are now met with an automated greeting voiced by Patrick Fabian, a nod to his previous work on Better Call Saul.

Smith emphasized the importance of casting choices in establishing an emotional tone, stating, ‘We said, ‘You know who would be perfect? Patrick.’ He didn’t know what he was recording but brought a depth to the scene that was essential.’ Fans of both Pluribus and Better Call Saul will appreciate this crossover moment.

After the scene where Carol discovers Patrick’s voice, Seehorn laughed, expressing surprise that it was her former housemate. This added a layer of authenticity and humor to the intense narrative, making it a memorable moment for viewers.

As the narrative progresses, the stakes grow higher, pushing Carol further into her morally gray ambitions. Smith remarks, ‘Carol is trying to understand her role in this chaotic world, and episode five shows her grappling with the consequences of her actions.’ The episode leaves audiences at a cliffhanger, invigorating excitement for future episodes.

Pluribus continues to explore complex themes of identity and choice in its storytelling, with new episodes streaming every Friday on Apple TV.