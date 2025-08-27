Entertainment
Pluto TV Expands Library with Over 200 New Titles for September
LOS ANGELES, CA – Free streaming service Pluto TV is set to expand its content library next month with more than 200 new titles. Starting in September, viewers will have access to a wide variety of films, ranging from romantic comedies to classic horror films.
Highlights for September include well-known titles like “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason,” “Sunset Boulevard,” and “Rosemary’s Baby.” The release comes as part of Pluto TV’s ongoing effort to keep its lineup fresh and engaging for subscribers.
According to a statement from the company, “September will feature a diverse array of films from various eras and genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone.” The streaming platform’s complete list reveals several beloved classics such as “Friday the 13th,” “The Godfather,” and family favorites like “The Rugrats Movie.”
Among the 200 new additions are films including “The African Queen,” “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls,” and “Children of the Corn” series. Pluto TV encourages its viewers to explore the new lineup and rediscover their favorite films.
This latest expansion demonstrates Pluto TV’s commitment to providing an extensive array of content that caters to a broad audience. The new titles promise to offer something for every viewer, from nostalgic classics to contemporary favorites.
The complete list of movies being added will be available on the Pluto TV official website, allowing subscribers to plan their viewing ahead of time. “We are excited for our audience to experience the variety we have to offer, especially with the blockbuster films coming in September,” the statement added.
