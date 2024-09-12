Pluto TV to Launch New FAST News Channels Globally

Pluto TV has announced a significant expansion of its streaming services with the introduction of multiple FAST channels that focus on both global and local news coverage. These channels will be accessible across various international markets, offering viewers diverse programming options.

In Canada, Pluto TV will debut four channels from CBC News/Radio-Canada next month, namely CBC News Explore, CBC News Toronto, CBC News British Columbia, and Radio-Canada Info. These channels will deliver the latest news from within Canada as well as international updates. Additionally, the CNN International channel will be available in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, while the CNN Fast channel, known for its curated short-form videos, will be launched in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain.

Katrina Kowalski, Senior Vice President, International Content Programming and Acquisitions at Pluto TV, emphasized the importance of these launches, stating, “With the debut of CBC/Radio-Canada, CNN Fast, CNN International and Reuters on Pluto TV, we are providing both global and local news coverage to our fans, connecting our audiences with every community they belong to.” This strategic expansion of local, geo-targeted news offerings aims to keep viewers informed not only on global news but also on significant happenings within their communities.

In addition to these offerings, Pluto TV in the UK, Nordics, and Canada will host the Reuters FAST channel, ensuring up-to-the-minute global news coverage. Reuters is renowned for its market-moving reports and aims to empower its audience with comprehensive global intelligence.

The CBC/Radio-Canada channels in Canada include CBC News Explore, which dives deeply into major stories beyond the headlines, and CBC News British Columbia and CBC News Toronto, providing continuous coverage of local news, weather, and breaking stories. Meanwhile, the Radio-Canada Info channel will offer French-language newscasts, features, and current affairs programs, addressing topics from environmental concerns to arts, sports, and social issues.