Pluto TV Launches House of Horror Campaign with New Content

LOS ANGELES, CA – Pluto TV is launching its ‘House of Horror’ campaign, expanding its horror genre offerings through the end of October. The campaign includes over 100 horror-themed channels and more than 1,200 hours of new content, available in international markets such as Canada, the UK, and Brazil, with a goal of enhancing the viewing experience leading up to Halloween.

The service will introduce channels focused on iconic horror franchises and sub-genres including zombies, haunted houses, and classic terror. Additionally, a new deal with Lionsgate will add popular film series like ‘SAW’ and ‘The Grudge’ to the lineup. Fans in Canada will be able to watch all four ‘Scream’ films on the MovieSphere channel.

Among the new offerings are self-contained series like ‘Scare Tactics’ and ‘Ghost Hunters.’ A survey from Pluto TV indicates a rising global interest in horror, particularly among viewers aged 25 to 44. In Italy and Spain, the audience demographic shifts to those aged 45 to 54, while in Sweden and Norway, female viewers comprise 51% of horror fans.

“Horror has always had a passionate fanbase, but we’re seeing a global surge in demand that spans generations and cultures,” said Katrina Kowalski, Senior Vice President of International Content Strategy & Acquisitions at Pluto TV. “With House of Horror, we’re not just responding to that trend; we are part of it.”

Content available for Canadian viewers includes various single-series channels like ‘Z Nation’ and ‘Ghost Hunters,’ featuring spooky non-scripted series. The collection also showcases children’s Halloween specials with favorites like ‘Sabrina: The Animated Series.’

As part of its commitment to providing entertaining free content, Pluto TV is set to launch dedicated channels focusing on classic horror films and psychological thrillers. This initiative not only seeks to celebrate the horror genre but also aims to foster a community among horror fans.

Pluto TV’s ‘House of Horror’ is slated to run through November 3, showcasing an expansive selection of horror content for viewers worldwide.