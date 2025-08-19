Plymouth Argyle Signs Alex Mitchell on Season-Long Loan

Plymouth, England – Plymouth Argyle has announced the signing of centre-back Alex Mitchell from Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old defender will bolster a Pilgrims team that has struggled defensively, losing all three of their League One matches this season.

Mitchell played 34 games for Charlton during the last season, helping the club secure promotion to the Championship. Argyle’s head coach, Tom Cleverley, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition, stating, “He’s a really important signing for us.” Cleverley highlighted the team’s pressing need for a stronger defense, explaining, “We are conceding too many goals.”

Mitchell is expected to make his debut on Tuesday night against Leyton Orient, particularly after Brendan Wiredu was suspended following a red card in the previous game. Julio Pleguezuelo’s injury also leaves a gap in the lineup that Mitchell is likely to fill.

“He’ll improve our defense overnight,” Cleverley commented about Mitchell, emphasizing the importance of a solid defensive presence. The coach noted that Argyle has conceded four goals from set-pieces and four from direct play, and is confident that Mitchell’s skills will address these issues.

Mitchell’s experience in winning environments adds to his value. He played a key role in Charlton’s successful promotion campaign, as well as a solid season with Lincoln City before his arrival at Charlton. Nathan Jones, Charlton’s manager, remarked on Mitchell’s importance, saying, “He’s been important for us culturally and in terms of professionalism.”

As Argyle looks to improve their standing in the league, they may also pursue further defensive options before the transfer window closes. Cleverley hinted at the possibility of signing another centre-back to enhance the squad. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw another centre-back this window,” said Cleverley, indicating ongoing evaluations of their defensive lineup.

With their eyes on improvement, Argyle fans are eager to see how Mitchell’s presence will elevate the team’s performance and morale on the field.