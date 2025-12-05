Pochettino Aims High as US Team Awaits World Cup Draw

WASHINGTON — U.S. men’s national team coach Mauricio Pochettino expressed excitement ahead of Friday’s World Cup draw, where his team will discover its group stage opponents. Speaking at a Telemundo event on Wednesday, Pochettino said he felt “zero stress” about the upcoming event.

“We’re experiencing it with a lot of joy,” Pochettino stated. “It’s a unique situation and brings maximum joy to find out who your opponents will be. It’s something to enjoy, not something to suffer through.”

The U.S. team benefits from its status as a host nation, avoiding historically strong teams like Spain, France, and Brazil. However, Pochettino noted varying levels of difficulty among potential opponents, mentioning teams such as Colombia and Italy as challenges, while teams like Austria and Cape Verde may offer less stiff competition.

Pochettino also reached out to Latino fans, encouraging them to support the team. He emphasized the crucial role of fan energy, stating, “When the synergy between the team and the fans flows, it gives the team an extra boost.” He reflected on the strong crowds during recent matches in Philadelphia and Tampa, which he believes contributed to the team’s success.

“In difficult moments, that support from the fans can provide just a little bit more,” he said. Pochettino highlighted upcoming matches in Atlanta against Belgium and Portugal, inviting fans to create an electric atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Nigeria faced its own challenges as captain William Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international duty following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The 32-year-old defender made the announcement after Nigeria lost to the Democratic Republic of Congo in a penalty shootout during the CAF World Cup play-off final.

Troost-Ekong reflected on his 10 and a half years with the national team, saying, “It’s time for the next generation to write their own story.” He cited the mental and physical demands of international duty as contributing factors to his decision.

The captain, who won 83 caps for Nigeria and captained the team during pivotal matches, expressed gratitude for his experiences and the importance of youth players stepping up. He noted the exceptional performances of the young talents on the team.

Troost-Ekong also shared his nostalgic feelings about securing a spot at the 2018 World Cup, calling it a surreal moment that solidified his connection to Nigeria. “I always felt Nigerian,” he added, emphasizing the need for unity and support for the team moving forward.

As Troost-Ekong steps away, he leaves behind a legacy of leadership and resilience. He hopes to remain involved in football, potentially in a governance role that supports future generations of Nigerian players.