Poderoso Travels to Córdoba for Copa Colombia Match

ITAGÜÍ, Colombia – The Poderoso football team is set to travel to Córdoba for the second leg of their Copa Colombia match against Jaguares on Thursday, August 7, at 5:00 p.m.

This morning, the team trained at their home base in Itagüí. In the afternoon, selected players will board a direct flight to Montería at 6:11 p.m. from José María Córdova Airport.

Following the game at Estadio Jaraguay, the team will spend the night in Montería. They will return to the Antioquia capital on Friday around 1:00 p.m. to prepare for their Liga match against Llaneros in Villavicencio on Sunday.

Fans can follow the trip details of the Poderoso to Montería through their official portal.