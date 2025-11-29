Pogba Returns as Monaco Faces PSG in Key Ligue 1 Match

MONACO, Monaco — AS Monaco prepares to host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this Saturday, November 29, 2025, in a critical Ligue 1 match. The game will kick off at 4:00 PM local time at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco has struggled recently, with three consecutive league losses dropping them to eighth place. Coach Sébastien Pocognoli faces challenges in the midfield, particularly with Denis Zakaria suspended. This could allow Paul Pogba to make his first start for Monaco, but Pocognoli has indicated that Pogba is still an “option” for the match.

“Injuries have limited our choices, so we might go back to a four-man defense,” Pocognoli said. He will have to decide whether to pair Lamine Camara with Mamadou Coulibaly or Jordan Teze in midfield.

On the other hand, PSG, who currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table, have won their last three league games and are only two points ahead of Marseille. PSG coach Luis Enrique expressed excitement about Pogba’s return after two years away from competitive football. “It’s great news to have a player of such caliber back,” he stated in a press conference.

Enrique will be without Nuno Mendes due to a thigh injury, which complicates their defensive setup. He defended his decision to start young Ndjantou against Tottenham, stating, “It’s my job to strengthen the team.”

Monaco’s recent form has been concerning, conceding eight goals in their last two matches against Rennes and Lens. Pocognoli’s defense has struggled significantly, making them the worst in the top half of the league.

Pogba’s presence is seen as vital for Monaco during this unstable moment. He made his official Ligue 1 debut last week, playing the final minutes against Rennes. Having not played competitively for 811 days, his return is highly anticipated.

The game will be crucial for both teams: PSG aims to solidify their hold on first place, while Monaco hopes to break free from their current slump. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of Ligue 1’s top clubs.

<p“As always, we brace for a tough match against a quality opponent,” Enrique added. The results of Saturday's clash could have significant implications for both teams as the Ligue 1 season progresses.