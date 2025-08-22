Pohlad Family Chooses to Keep Twins After Considering Sale

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Pohlad family has decided to maintain majority ownership of the Minnesota Twins after initially considering selling the franchise. Sources suggest that the family could have sold the team for around $1.5 billion but ultimately chose another financial strategy instead.

Aaron Gleeman, a sports journalist, reported that while the offers for the team were close to market value, the Pohlads felt they could not accept them. ‘They didn’t consider them good enough offers,’ Gleeman said, noting that they could have received $1.4 or $1.5 billion for the team. Instead, the family opted to sell a minority stake, which helped them pay down approximately $425 million in debt.

The Twins have confirmed that the new minority owners include one individual from the Twin Cities and another from the East Coast, although their identities and the investment amounts remain undisclosed. Previous estimates suggest the Pohlads may have gained around $500 million from this sale.

Gleeman speculated that Joe Pohlad, who became the team’s executive chair in late 2022, did not want to relinquish control of the franchise. ‘He views the Twins as his toy or passion,’ Gleeman commented, highlighting Pohlad’s desire to continue leading the organization.

The announcement follows a tumultuous period for the Twins, which involved a significant roster overhaul and financial challenges. The family had previously initiated plans to sell the club, with a steep asking price of $1.7 billion. However, after failing to attract a suitable buyer, they pivoted to the prospect of limited partnerships.

As a result of this strategy, the Pohlads aim to address their financial obligations while retaining control. Gleeman emphasized that their decision was not a product of failure to sell but rather a conscious choice to maintain ownership while still acquiring necessary capital.

Despite this new direction, fan sentiment is mixed, as many supporters remain critical of the Pohlads’ ownership, especially following a recent string of roster changes. As the Twins move forward, the focus will need to shift from ownership conflict to field performance to regain fan trust.