Pokémon GO Dark Skies Event Returns with New Challenges

August 18, 2025 — The Pokémon GO team is excited to host the Dark Skies event from August 18 at 10:00 a.m. to August 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time. This event will feature the return of every Dynamax Pokémon that has appeared in the game, providing players with a chance to battle some of their favorite characters.

During the event, players can enjoy several bonuses, including more active Power Spots that refresh daily. Additionally, the Max Particle collection limit will increase, allowing players to gather even more resources. These bonuses will be available from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time on each event day.

One of the biggest highlights is the Remote Raid Pass limit, which will increase to 30 from August 18 to August 22. This change means that Trainers can join battles from anywhere, making participation easier and more flexible.

Players should mark their calendars for exciting Five-Star Raids happening on August 21 and 22, with specific times from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. local time. The Raid Battles promise to deliver thrilling experiences, even as the skies darken.

In addition to battles, those looking for wild Pokémon will find special creatures appearing more frequently during the event. Trainers are encouraged to embrace the challenge by completing Timed Research tasks aimed at winning Max Battles. Completing these tasks can earn rewards, including Zacian Candy, Zamazenta Candy, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon like Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.

The Pokémon Company continues to engage players with dynamic events like Dark Skies, urging Trainers to seize the moment and dive into this action-packed experience.