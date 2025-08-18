Pokémon GO Expands Gigantamax Battles for Trainers Worldwide

San Francisco, CA – Pokémon GO is set to enhance its Gigantamax Battles just in time for Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale. Starting August 23, Trainers can team up in groups of up to 100, divided into smaller squads of four, to battle against formidable Gigantamax Pokémon and Eternatus in its Eternamax form.

The developers announced this exciting update at the Pokémon World Championships, highlighting that the changes will be implemented globally. This innovation aims to significantly increase the chances of success in battles, according to The Pokémon Company.

“The more Trainers you have, the greater your chances to overcome these tough challenges,” said Tsunekazu Ishihara, President & CEO of The Pokémon Company, during the event. “We’re thrilled to see how this will bring the community closer together.”

The Max Finale will allow participants to engage in a weeklong series of raids, returning to both Max Battles and more traditional raid encounters featuring Legendary Pokémon such as Eternatus. This event is free of charge, and all Trainers level 13 and above are welcome to join using the GO Pass: Max Finale.

In addition to the expanded battle mechanics, there are fresh rewards available including candy for catching Pokémon, and challenges that unlock exclusive items and encounters. The promotional event is set to run until August 24, promising an action-packed conclusion to the current season.

As the event approaches, Trainers are encouraged to stay updated through social media and in-game notifications. More announcements about future features and events are expected as the Pokémon GO community continues to grow worldwide.