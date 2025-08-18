Entertainment
Pokémon GO Expands Gigantamax Battles for Trainers Worldwide
San Francisco, CA – Pokémon GO is set to enhance its Gigantamax Battles just in time for Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale. Starting August 23, Trainers can team up in groups of up to 100, divided into smaller squads of four, to battle against formidable Gigantamax Pokémon and Eternatus in its Eternamax form.
The developers announced this exciting update at the Pokémon World Championships, highlighting that the changes will be implemented globally. This innovation aims to significantly increase the chances of success in battles, according to The Pokémon Company.
“The more Trainers you have, the greater your chances to overcome these tough challenges,” said Tsunekazu Ishihara, President & CEO of The Pokémon Company, during the event. “We’re thrilled to see how this will bring the community closer together.”
The Max Finale will allow participants to engage in a weeklong series of raids, returning to both Max Battles and more traditional raid encounters featuring Legendary Pokémon such as Eternatus. This event is free of charge, and all Trainers level 13 and above are welcome to join using the GO Pass: Max Finale.
In addition to the expanded battle mechanics, there are fresh rewards available including candy for catching Pokémon, and challenges that unlock exclusive items and encounters. The promotional event is set to run until August 24, promising an action-packed conclusion to the current season.
As the event approaches, Trainers are encouraged to stay updated through social media and in-game notifications. More announcements about future features and events are expected as the Pokémon GO community continues to grow worldwide.
Recent Posts
- Appeals Court Overturns $500 Million Penalty Against Trump in Fraud Case
- Sister Jean Celebrates 98 Years of Life and Legacy
- U.S., EU Announce New Trade Deal Amidst Ongoing Negotiations
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Showcases New Gameplay at Gamescom 2025
- John Cena to Headline Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sprinkler Malfunction Disrupts Disney Concert at KeyBank Center
- Summer Break Delays Live Episodes of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
- Jerry Jones Reveals Battle with Stage 4 Melanoma After 15 Years
- Lee Corso to Retire After Iconic College GameDay Career
- Iberian Peninsula Wildfires Cause Unprecedented Emissions and Destruction
- Israel Prepares Major Military Operation in Gaza City Amid Growing Tensions
- NYT Connections Game Reveals New Puzzle Hints and Answers
- Trump’s Labor Statistics Chief Calls for Quarterly Jobs Reports
- Bubba Wallace’s Pit Mishap Overshadows Solid Performance Ahead of Playoffs
- The Pitt Sweeps at 2025 TCA Awards with Four Wins
- Sheriff Allegedly Kills Judge Amid Scandal in Kentucky Courtroom
- Preseason College Football Rankings: Who Will Shine in 2025?
- Dutchess County Fair Opens with New Vendors and Historic Traditions
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $650 Million After Latest Draw
- Crockett Defends Beyoncé During Country Album Controversy