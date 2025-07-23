Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon

REDMOND, Wash. — Trainers worldwide are gearing up for Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale, set to take place from August 23 to 24. This highly anticipated event will feature the debut of the Legendary Pokémon Eternatus, alongside a variety of Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon.

The Max Finale event will begin on August 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time and run until 6:00 p.m. both days. Trainers level 13 and above can participate for free using the GO Pass: Max Finale, which provides access to a week of battles, raids, and special challenges.

Trainers will face the formidable Eternatus in Max Battles, described as the biggest challenge yet in the game. Successfully defeating Eternatus will grant players significant amounts of Eternatus Candy and Eternatus Candy XL, needed to power up their own Eternatus. The character was released as part of Pokémon Sword and Shield and has been anticipated since its introduction.

Additionally, Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta will return to raids. Players can earn special rewards through the event’s challenges, including new avatar items inspired by Eternatus, which will be available for purchase in the in-game shop.

The preceding Dark Skies event from August 18 to 24 will feature every Dynamax Pokémon that has previously appeared in Pokémon GO, giving trainers plenty of opportunities for exciting battles. Players can also earn rewards through Timed Research tasks focused on winning Max Battles, with bonuses available throughout the event.

As trainers explore the game’s world during this period, they will notice dynamic changes reflecting the intensity of ongoing battles. The anticipation is building as fans prepare for what could be a groundbreaking conclusion to Pokémon GO’s summer festivities.