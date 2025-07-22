Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale Features Legendary Eternatus

Mountain View, California — Pokémon GO players around the world are getting ready for the grand finale of this year’s GO Fest events, titled Max Finale. This exciting event takes place from August 23 to 24, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.

The Max Finale introduces players to the Legendary Pokémon, Eternatus, along with a chance to catch every Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon that has appeared in the game so far. Trainers level 13 and above can participate without any ticket required through the free GO Pass: Max Finale.

During the week leading up to the finale, players can engage in various raids and Max Battles to prepare for battling Eternatus. The powerful Pokémon is known for presenting the biggest challenge yet in Max Battles, rewarding players with valuable Eternatus Candy and Eternatus Candy XL upon defeat, which is crucial for powering up their own Eternatus.

Additionally, Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta will return for raids, making this an exciting time for trainers to boost their defenses against Spirit’s threats. The GO Pass: Max Finale enhances the chances for substantial rewards, allowing trainers to progress rapidly through events.

As an added bonus, players who defeat Pokémon in Max Battles will receive special backgrounds commemorating their achievements. Beyond battling, participants will witness dynamic in-game changes as Max Battles unfold globally.

The event will allow for encounter opportunities with every Gigantamax Pokémon ever released in Pokémon GO.

Players also have a chance to win extra prizes by completing research tasks that focus on Max Battles and powering up Pokémon during the limited time.

Niantic encourages trainers to rally together, as teamwork will be vital to tackle the challenges presented in Max Battles effectively. The excitement around Eternatus’s debut is significant, and trainers are eager to embrace this thrilling part of the game.