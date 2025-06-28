Pokémon Go Fest 2025: Special Research for Mythical Volcanion

San Francisco, CA — Pokémon Go Fest 2025 is set for June 28 and 29, offering special research focused on the mythical Pokémon Volcanion for ticket holders. Players can log in between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time during the event to unlock the research and attempt to catch Volcanion.

The special research, titled “Full Steam Ahead,” includes six steps with a range of rewards. Players will earn items such as Ultra Balls, XP, and an encounter with Volcanion itself upon completion of all research steps.

Each step features specific rewards; for instance, Step 1 includes a Dapper Pikachu and a Star Piece, while Step 5 offers a Volcanion T-shirt and 25 Volcanion Candy. Players who caught Volcanion at previous in-person events will receive additional candy instead of a second encounter.

In a twist of excitement, Pokémasters will also participate in Global Challenges throughout the weekend. Completing these challenges can unlock additional bonuses for ticket holders and contribute to Global Challenge milestones.

Ticket prices for the event are set at $14.99. Purchasing a ticket provides full access to exclusive event features including special raids, research tasks, and new Pokémon debuting throughout the weekend.

As this is Volcanion’s global debut, many players are eager to participate and expand their Pokédexes with this rare Pokémon. Pokémon Go events continue to foster a vibrant gaming community during such seasonal celebrations, prompting many fans to strategize their participation.

The event aims to bring together players for a global adventure highlighted by special encounters and new features, ensuring a thrilling weekend ahead.