Pokemon Go Fest 2025 Unveils Free Energy Codes for Players

NEW YORK, NY — Scopely is giving away free Crowned Sword Energy and Crowned Shield Energy codes ahead of the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2025 event. The giveaway began on June 25, 2025, and will continue until June 28, providing players an early chance to power up their Pokemon.

Every day during this period, new codes will be released as long as the Pokemon Go YouTube channel gains at least 2,000 subscribers daily. These energy resources are essential for transforming Hero of Many Battles Zacian and Zamazenta into their powerful Crowned forms.

As of now, players can use the code WTQHZUTXMJY2U to acquire 50 Crowned Sword Energy and EFKN5A2ZJDLS3 to gain 50 Crowned Shield Energy. Players are encouraged to redeem these codes quickly since no expiration date has been provided by Scopely.

To obtain more Crowned Energy, players can participate in raids or pay for the Special Research quest during the event. Notably, Crowned Shield Energy will be easier to collect on June 28, while Crowned Sword Energy will be more accessible on June 29.

The Crowned forms enhance the power of Zacian and Zamazenta during battles, making it crucial for players to stock up on these energies. Both forms include unique moves — Behemoth Blade for Zacian and Behemoth Bash for Zamazenta.

Players need to ensure that their Zacian or Zamazenta knows the move Iron Head to switch to their Crowned forms. After transforming, players can swap back to their original forms without additional costs, allowing for strategic gameplay during battles.

As the excitement builds for Pokemon Go Fest 2025, trainers are reminded to check daily for new codes and to prepare for raids this weekend.