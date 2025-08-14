Pokémon GO Introduces Dondozo at Sunkissed Shores Event

Location, Date — Pokémon GO has announced its upcoming ‘Sunkissed Shores’ event, starting on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time and running until Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. This event marks the debut of Dondozo, the Big Catfish Pokémon, giving players a chance to capture this new addition to the game.

Throughout the event, several Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild. Players may encounter Psyduck, Shellder, Marill, Shuckle, Wingull, and Tepig, among others. Notably, some trainers might come across a Shiny version of these Pokémon.

Dondozo will also be featured in raids. Trainers can participate in one-star and three-star raids where they might catch Slakoth and Alolan Raichu, along with Dondozo itself. Raids offer an exciting way for players to earn more rewards and experience during the event.

For an additional fee of US$1.99, trainers can access event-exclusive Timed Research tasks. These tasks must be completed by the event’s conclusion on August 31 to obtain specific rewards, including encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

The event will also provide a free Timed Research option alongside two paid ones, providing opportunities to earn various rewards, including experience points and in-game items. Those looking to enhance their experience can purchase special ticket boxes during the event, featuring bonus items.

Trainers are encouraged to stay aware of their surroundings and adhere to local health guidelines while engaging with the game. The Pokémon GO team continues to remind players that details about upcoming events may change, and updates will be communicated through social media and email notifications.